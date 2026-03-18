Modi speaks to UAE President over 'securing' Hormuz Strait

The two leaders also emphasised the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on January 19, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Narendra Modi and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and condemned attacks on the UAE.

India's embassy in Tehran is assisting citizens and issuing travel advisories for land routes via Armenia and Azerbaijan.

India is reviewing fuel supply requests from neighbouring countries based on domestic needs.

The Indian Navy remains deployed in the region, while 25 Indians were repatriated and port operations continue smoothly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a phone call with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reiterated India's strong condemnation of attacks on the UAE.

The two leaders also emphasised the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia and agreed to continue working together for the early restoration of peace, security, and stability in the region.

Jaiswal added that the Indian Embassy in Tehran remains operational and is assisting Indian nationals, particularly students.

Advisories issued for Indian nationals

Advisories have been issued for those seeking to cross into Armenia and Azerbaijan via land routes, urging them to follow official guidelines for smooth transit.

On fuel supply requests from neighbouring countries, Jaiswal said India has received such requests and is examining them based on domestic requirements and availability.

Indian Navy present in the region

He also noted that the Indian Navy continues its presence in the region for anti-piracy operations, supporting maritime security efforts, though specific operational details would be provided by the Ministry of Defence.

Separately, officials said 25 Indian nationals were repatriated from the region in the past 24 hours, while Indian ports reported no congestion and continued normal operations.

The developments come amid intensifying strikes linked to the Israel-Iran conflict escalation across Iran and Lebanon.