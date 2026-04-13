Seven Pilgrims Killed by Speeding Truck in Gujarat

A tragic road accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district resulted in the death of seven pilgrims after a speeding truck ran into a religious procession on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Seven pilgrims were killed and several others injured in Surendranagar, Gujarat, after being hit by a speeding truck.

The accident occurred on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway around 1:30 am when a group of pilgrims was walking to Bahucharaji.

Six pilgrims and a dumper truck driver parked on the roadside were killed in the tragic accident.

The truck driver fled the scene, and authorities are currently searching for him.

Seven persons were killed and some others suffered injuries after being run over by a speeding truck on a roadside in Gujarat's Surendranagar district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway at around 1.30 am when a group of pilgrims was walking from Rajkot to Bahucharaji as part of a procession to offer prayers at a temple, Lakhtar police inspector Yogesh Patel said.

Details of the Incident

A recklessly driven truck ran over the devotees on the outskirts of Bhaskarpara village in Lakhtar taluka of the district. Six pilgrims and the driver of a dumper parked on the roadside were killed, he said, adding that the deceased included four women.

The number of persons injured was not yet clear, the official said.

"The pilgrims were walking when they met with the accident. They had set out on foot to offer prayers at a temple in Bahucharaji when they were hit by a truck coming at full speed from behind," he said.

The truck driver fled the spot and efforts were underway to nab him, the official added.