HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Seven Pilgrims Killed by Speeding Truck in Gujarat

Seven Pilgrims Killed by Speeding Truck in Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 09:55 IST

x

A tragic road accident in Gujarat's Surendranagar district resulted in the death of seven pilgrims after a speeding truck ran into a religious procession on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Seven pilgrims were killed and several others injured in Surendranagar, Gujarat, after being hit by a speeding truck.
  • The accident occurred on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway around 1:30 am when a group of pilgrims was walking to Bahucharaji.
  • Six pilgrims and a dumper truck driver parked on the roadside were killed in the tragic accident.
  • The truck driver fled the scene, and authorities are currently searching for him.

Seven persons were killed and some others suffered injuries after being run over by a speeding truck on a roadside in Gujarat's Surendranagar district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Lakhtar-Viramgam highway at around 1.30 am when a group of pilgrims was walking from Rajkot to Bahucharaji as part of a procession to offer prayers at a temple, Lakhtar police inspector Yogesh Patel said.

 

Details of the Incident

A recklessly driven truck ran over the devotees on the outskirts of Bhaskarpara village in Lakhtar taluka of the district. Six pilgrims and the driver of a dumper parked on the roadside were killed, he said, adding that the deceased included four women.

The number of persons injured was not yet clear, the official said.

"The pilgrims were walking when they met with the accident. They had set out on foot to offer prayers at a temple in Bahucharaji when they were hit by a truck coming at full speed from behind," he said.

The truck driver fled the spot and efforts were underway to nab him, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

7 killed, 9 hurt as Ayodhya-bound K'taka tourist van hits truck in UP
7 killed, 9 hurt as Ayodhya-bound K'taka tourist van hits truck in UP
Driver of truck that plowed into religious procession in Bihar arrested
Driver of truck that plowed into religious procession in Bihar arrested
Fatal Truck Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajkot
Fatal Truck Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajkot
Kids among 12 dead in Bihar as truck rams into religious procession
Kids among 12 dead in Bihar as truck rams into religious procession
Three Die in Aurangabad Road Accident
Three Die in Aurangabad Road Accident

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

'Miss Her a Lot', Ramesh Sippy's Emotional Tribute to Asha Bhosle1:55

'Miss Her a Lot', Ramesh Sippy's Emotional Tribute to...

Nitin Mukesh Mourns Asha Bhosle: 'Will Remember Her Forever'1:43

Nitin Mukesh Mourns Asha Bhosle: 'Will Remember Her Forever'

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at Breach Candy Hospital2:55

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at Breach Candy...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO