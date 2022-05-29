News
Rediff.com  » News » 7 killed, 9 hurt as Ayodhya-bound K'taka tourist van hits truck in UP

7 killed, 9 hurt as Ayodhya-bound K'taka tourist van hits truck in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 29, 2022 16:07 IST
Seven people, including three women, were killed and nine grievously injured when a tourist bus collided with a truck on the Bahraich-Lakhimpur highway in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the police said.

IMAGE: The ill-fated tourist van from Karnataka and the truck after the accident on Bahraich-Lakhimpur highway in Uttar Pradesh, May 29, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bus carrying 16 people from Karnataka was going to Ayodhya when the incident occurred at Naniha market in the Motipur area as it entered the opposite lane, additional superintendent of police, Ashok Kumar told PTI.

 

While five, including the bus driver, died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, the police officer said, adding nine people were seriously injured and were hospitalised.

The victims were identified after one of the injured passengers, Bhoomika (16), connected the police officials with the family members through a video call and by sharing photos. The deceased have been identified as Shiv Kumar Pujari (28), Jagdamba (52), Manmat (36), Anil (30), Santosh (35), Shashikala (38) and Saraswati (47) -- all residents of Gandhiganj in Karnataka's Bidar district, police said.

The truck driver managed to flee after the incident. A probe into the matter was on, the ASP said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and directed the officers concerned to ensure the injured get good medical treatment.

