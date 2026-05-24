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Tripura Police File Charge Sheet In Phensedyl Smuggling Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 13:33 IST

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Tripura Police have filed a charge sheet against six individuals involved in a major Phensedyl smuggling operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Tripura Police file charge sheet against six in Phensedyl smuggling case.
  • Over one lakh bottles of Phensedyl, valued at Rs 2 crore, were seized.
  • The investigation was initially handled by GRP and STF before being transferred to the Crime Branch.
  • Five accused were arrested from various parts of India, with one alleged kingpin still absconding.
  • Investigating agency seeks custodial trial, citing potential influence on court proceedings.

The Crime Branch of Tripura Police has filed a charge sheet against six persons before a special court in West Tripura district in connection with a Phensedyl smuggling case, a senior official said on Sunday.

Around 1.07 lakh bottles of Phensedyl, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, were seized from an Agartala-bound express train at Jirania railway station in October last year, he said.

 

What is Phensedyl and Why is it Banned?

Phensedyl is a prescription medication primarily used to treat dry coughs, colds, and allergy symptoms. Codeine-based Phensedyl has been banned as it is widely abused as an addictive substance.

Investigation Details and Arrests

The recovery of the drugs in such a huge quantity led to a political furore in the state.

The investigation was initially carried out by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Special Task Force (STF), before the case was handed over to the Crime Branch.

During the probe, five accused were arrested from different parts of the country. They were identified as Rajib Dasgupta and transporter Arun Kumar Ghosh of Agartala, Himangshu Bai and Sourav Tyagi from Delhi, and Deep Prakash Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Kingpin Still at Large

The alleged kingpin of the racket, Apurba Ranjan Das of Boxanagar in Sepahijala district, remains absconding, they said.

"After completion of the investigation, we submitted the charge sheet against all six accused persons, including the absconding accused, on Saturday," the official said.

The investigating agency has sought a custodial trial in the case, contending that the accused persons may attempt to influence court proceedings, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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