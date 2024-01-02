News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 3 months on, CBI charges five in missing Manipuri students case

3 months on, CBI charges five in missing Manipuri students case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 02, 2024 17:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed two separate charge sheets against five accused in connection with the case of two missing Manipuri students who were feared killed during ethnic violence in the state, officials said Tuesday.

IMAGE: Joint Delhi Tribal Student's Forum members stage a protest against the violence in Manipur, in New Delhi, November 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photos purportedly showing their bodies surfaced on September 25, 2023, leading to violent protests, mainly by students.

 

The CBI, however, is yet to find the bodies.

The agency filed the charge sheets in the interconnected cases before a designated special court in Kamrup, giving a sequence of events before they went missing.

The agency said on July 6, 2023, the boy went to the tuition class of the girl and, after picking her up on his bike, proceeded towards Bishnupur side and from there to Thas View Point Area on old Cachar Road.

They were intercepted by a group of people and held captive by the five charge-sheeted accused who forcibly put them in a vehicle and took them to an undisclosed location where they were "suspectedly killed", the CBI spokesperson said.

Among the five charge-sheeted accused, Paolunmang was arrested from Pune, Paominlun Haokip, Smalsawm Haokip and Lhingneichong Baitekuki were nabbed from the Henglep area of Churachandpur district and Nohgin Baitekuki remains on the run.

The parents of the missing teenagers had filed FIRs with the Imphal Police and Lamphel Police on July 8 and July 19, respectively.

The father of the girl had alleged that his daughter may have been kidnapped with the intention of getting married, while the boy's father had apprehended the kidnapping of his son.

"The CBI has filed charge sheets in both cases against the five accused. Further investigation is continuing," the Spokesperson said.

More than 180 people lost their lives, and several hundred were injured in ethnic clashes that broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 percent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute a little over 40 percent and reside in the hill districts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Missing Manipuri students: CBI arrests 'mastermind'
Missing Manipuri students: CBI arrests 'mastermind'
Manipur violence: Over 14K schoolchildren displaced
Manipur violence: Over 14K schoolchildren displaced
Find remains of our kids: Parents urge Manipur govt
Find remains of our kids: Parents urge Manipur govt
Is India's pace unit in jeopardy?
Is India's pace unit in jeopardy?
'Warner's talent kept contract from being ripped up'
'Warner's talent kept contract from being ripped up'
Drivers in accidents won't be punished if...: Official
Drivers in accidents won't be punished if...: Official
Parl breach accused grilled again over handler
Parl breach accused grilled again over handler
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'

'Central govt not serious about resolving Manipur'

Manipur firing toll rises to 4, more forces deployed

Manipur firing toll rises to 4, more forces deployed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances