Police Bust Gang Supplying Prohibited Medicines In UP

Uttar Pradesh police have successfully busted a gang involved in the illegal supply of prohibited medicines, seizing a large quantity of Tramadol Hydrochloride capsules and arresting three individuals.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Police in Muzaffarnagar busted a gang supplying prohibited medicines, seizing over 11 lakh Tramadol Hydrochloride capsules.

The seized drugs are valued at over Rs one crore, highlighting the scale of the illegal operation.

Three individuals, Ashvani Sharma, Vinod Kumar, and Yashpal, were arrested under the NDPS Act.

The gang procured drugs from Gorakhpur using fake documents and supplied them to Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

An investigation is underway to identify other gang members and potential buyers of the prohibited medicines.

Police on Wednesday busted a gang supplying prohibited medicines and seized over 11 lakh Tramadol Hydrochloride capsules valued at over Rs one crore, an official said.

Details of the Drug Bust Operation

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that during vehicle checking, police intercepted a car and recovered the prohibited medicines packed in 54 cartons.

Police registered a case under Sections 8, 21 and 22 of the NDPS Act against Ashvani Sharma, Vinod Kumar and Yashpal and arrested them, he said.

Investigation and Further Actions

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the gang procured the drugs from Gorakhpur using fake company documents and was supplying them in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the SSP said.

He announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team for busting the gang.

Police said an investigation is underway to identify prospective buyers and other gang members.