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Mizoram Authorities Destroy ₹465 Crore Worth Of Seized Drugs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 21, 2026 17:40 IST

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Mizoram authorities have destroyed a massive haul of seized drugs worth ₹465 crore in Champhai district, highlighting the state's intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mizoram authorities destroyed ₹465 crore worth of drugs in Champhai district.
  • The seized drugs included heroin, methamphetamine, and alprazolam.
  • Champhai police registered 147 cases under the NDPS Act in 2025, arresting 260 individuals.
  • Officials emphasise the need for continued efforts to curb drug abuse and raise awareness.
  • The operation reflects intensified enforcement efforts by the Mizoram police.

Drugs worth ₹465 crore were destroyed in Mizoram's Champhai district on Tuesday, officials said.

The drugs had been seized by the police from various locations across the district bordering Myanmar between March and October 2025 and were cleared for destruction by the district court, they said.

 

The destroyed contraband included 35.85 kg of heroin valued at ₹71.70 crore, 490.89 kg of methamphetamine worth ₹392.71 crore, and 4.74 kg of alprazolam valued at ₹94.8 lakh, taking the total estimated value to ₹465.36 crore, they added.

Mizoram's Fight Against Drug Trafficking

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aaquib said drugs worth ₹117 crore were destroyed in the district last year and described this year's operation as a major achievement reflecting intensified enforcement efforts by the police.

He stressed the need to continue efforts to curb drug abuse and called for stronger awareness campaigns to keep youth away from narcotics.

He also appealed for public cooperation in identifying and apprehending those involved in the illicit trade.

Impact on Tourism and Local Environment

"As Champhai grows in popularity as a tourist destination, it is essential to maintain a clean and safe environment so that visitors see the beauty of the district rather than the shadow of the drug trade," he said.

NDPS Act Cases and Arrests

Officials said Champhai police registered 147 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, leading to the arrest of 260 persons, including 58 Myanmar nationals.

Seizures last year included 38.47 kg of heroin, 622.4 kg of methamphetamine, 5.16 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 3,000 kg of caffeine, 4.47 kg of alprazolam, and small quantities of cough syrup, they said.

Between January 1 and April 20 this year, police registered 47 NDPS cases and arrested 76 persons, including 22 Myanmar nationals, they added.

During the same period, police seized 8.266 kg of heroin, 76.245 kg of methamphetamine and 10.259 kg of crystal methamphetamine, officials said.

Mizoram shares a porous border with Myanmar, making it a key transit route for illicit drugs entering India. The destruction of these seized narcotics underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in combating drug trafficking in the region. Increased vigilance and cooperation are essential to curb the flow of narcotics and protect the local population from the harmful effects of drug abuse.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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