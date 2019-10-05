Traffic cop among 10 hurt in grenade attack in Kashmir

October 05, 2019 12:59 IST

At least 10 persons, including a traffic policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag township of south Kashmir on Saturday, a police official said.

This was the second grenade attack in the valley since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

The terrorists hurled a grenade on a security patrol outside the heavily guarded Deputy Commissioner's office complex in Anantnag town around 11 am, the official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to 10 persons, including a traffic policeman and a local journalist.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

The blast sparked panic among people in the town.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists behind the attack, the official said.

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

On September 28, terrorists hurled a grenade at Central Reserve Police Force's 38 battalion personnel deployed on law-and-order duty in Nawa Kadal area of downtown Srinagar but there was no casualty.