Traffic Cop Killed By Tractor In Bihar's Sasaram

A traffic police constable in Sasaram, Bihar, tragically died after being hit by a tractor while enforcing traffic regulations, prompting a search for the fleeing driver.

Key Points A traffic police constable was killed in Sasaram, Bihar, after being struck by a tractor.

The constable was attempting to stop the tractor for violating time restrictions on heavy vehicles.

The tractor driver fled the scene after hitting the constable and abandoning the vehicle.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the driver responsible for the constable's death.

A traffic police constable was killed after being knocked down by a tractor in Bihar's Sasaram town on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Incident Details: Traffic Violation and Fatal Impact

Rohtas Superintendent of Police Raushan Kumar said the incident took place in Sasaram, the district headquarters, around 8 am when the police constable tried to stop the vehicle, which was plying the town's roads beyond the permissible time limit for heavy vehicles, he said.

"To ensure unobstructed flow of traffic, movement of heavy vehicles remains suspended through the town between 7 am and 9 pm. Hence, when the constable saw the tractor near S P Jain Mod, he signalled the driver to stop," the SP said.

"Instead, the driver tried to speed away but ended up hitting the traffic police constable and fled the spot after abandoning the tractor on the roadside," he added.

Aftermath and Investigation

The injured constable was rushed to the BHU trauma centre at Varanasi, which is about 50 km from Sasaram, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The tractor was confiscated and a manhunt has been launched for the erring driver, the SP added.