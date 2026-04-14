Telangana Cop Killed: Family Alleges Intentional Hit-and-Run by Police Vehicle

A Telangana ASI tragically died after being hit by a police vehicle, leading to allegations of intentional harm and a subsequent police investigation into the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 58-year-old ASI in Telangana died after being struck by a police vehicle during night patrol.

Family members allege the home guard driver intentionally ran over the ASI, prompting a police investigation.

The incident occurred in the Sangareddy district of Telangana while the ASI was performing point book checking.

The home guard driver is currently absconding, and a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A 58-year-old ASI died after being hit by a police vehicle in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said, even as family members alleged that the driver had "intentionally" run him over.

The incident occurred at around 10.15 pm.

The assistant Sub-Inspector, attached to Manoor police station, was on night patrol duty along with a constable and the driver of the police vehicle.

According to police, the driver, a home guard, allegedly drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and hit the ASI while he was conducting "point book checking" as part of the patrol.

Following the incident, the injured ASI was shifted to a nearby hospital by the driver and the constable, where doctors declared him dead.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that the act was intentional. However, police said a detailed investigation is underway.

The home guard driver is absconding, officials said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).