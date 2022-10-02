News
Rediff.com  » News » Death toll in Kanpur tractor-trolley accident rises to 26

Death toll in Kanpur tractor-trolley accident rises to 26

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 02, 2022 09:16 IST
The death toll in the Kanpur road accident in Uttar Pradesh, where a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturned, rose to 26 on Saturday.

IMAGE: A tractor-trolley carrying people returning from Unnao met with an accident as it overturned in Ghatampur area in Kanpur district on Saturday.. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur district on late Saturday evening.

 

The tractor-trolley carrying devotees was returning from Unnao.

Following the accident, the police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation along with the locals.

The injured were sent to the community health centre immediately for treatment. Five injured have been referred to Kanpur Hallet Hospital.

"A total of 26 people have lost their lives and others are injured. The pilgrims were returning from Chandika Devi temple in Fatehpura. The injured people have been sent to Hallet hospital. The investigation is underway. Rescue work has been completed," said Vishak G Iyer, District Magistrate, Kanpur.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased while the injured would be given Rs 50,000, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

'Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected,' tweeted the PMO.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the senior officers have been instructed to reach the spot immediately.

'The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching. The District Magistrate and other senior officers have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,' tweeted CM Yogi.

'The loss of life in this accident is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the families of the dead to bear this unfathomable loss,' he added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
