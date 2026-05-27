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Tourist From West Bengal Drowns In Jharkhand Dam Mishap

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 27, 2026 12:31 IST

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A West Bengal tourist tragically drowned in Jharkhand's Massanjore Dam after an unauthorised boat trip turned fatal, highlighting the dangers of ignoring safety warnings.

Key Points

  • A tourist from West Bengal drowned in Massanjore Dam, Dumka, Jharkhand, after a boat capsized.
  • The tourist and four others took a local fisherman's boat without permission.
  • The boat capsized in a designated danger zone of the dam.
  • Four individuals swam to safety, but the victim, Souvik Das, drowned as he could not swim.

A 28-year-old tourist from neighbouring West Bengal drowned after a boat capsized in a dam in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Monday.

Details of the Massanjore Dam Incident

Five persons from Murshidabad district of West Bengal visited the Massanjore Dam in Dumka district on Sunday, a senior officer said.

 

"They took a boat of a local fisherman without the owner's permission and went into an area earmarked as a danger zone. They rode the boat themselves and it suddenly capsized. Of the five, four swam safely to the shore, while one person drowned as he did not know how to swim," Massanjore police station in-charge Avdhesh Kumar said.

Rescue Efforts and Identification

He said the rescue operation was launched with the help of local divers.

"His body was fished out on Sunday night," Kumar added.

The deceased has been identified as Souvik Das, who was a practitioner in the Murshidabad court, the police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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