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Bargi survivor alleges negligence, recalls last-minute rush for life jackets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 12:16 IST

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A tragic boat capsize at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh has left several missing, with a survivor recounting the harrowing experience and alleging negligence in safety measures.

Bargi dam tragedy

IMAGE: Visuals from the spot as search and rescue operations are underway at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A cruise boat capsized at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh due to a sudden storm, leading to multiple casualties.
  • Passengers allege the boat operator ignored warnings and lacked necessary safety precautions, including readily available life jackets.
  • A Delhi resident recounts the chaotic scramble for life jackets and the boat tipping over quickly.
  • The incident highlights potential negligence and lack of preparedness by the boat operator.

An unplanned excursion to Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam turned into a nightmare for Delhi-resident Sangeeta Kori, who watched her family members disappear into the reservoir after their cruise boat capsized amid a sudden storm and a chaotic, last-minute scramble for life jackets.

Talking to PTI Videos, Kori, who was among the 16 rescued, claimed that the vessel was carrying nearly 40 people -- including children without tickets -- and that the driver ignored warnings from locals to steer toward safety.

 

Bargi Dam Boat Overcrowding and Negligence Allegations

According to officials, a cruise boat with 29 passengers and two crew members onboard overturned in the reservoir in Jabapur after encountering a sudden storm on Thursday evening.

"Six of us had come from Delhi to visit Jabalpur. Around 4 pm, we decided on a whim to go to Bargi Dam. Around 6 pm, the cruise was returning when the winds became strong, and water started entering the boat," Kori said with tears in her eyes.

According to her, lack of preparedness and negligence led to the tragedy.

Lack of Life Jackets and Safety Measures

"None of the passengers had worn life jackets. They were just kept somewhere inside. When the water started filling, they tried to distribute them, but it led to panic and scuffles. Within moments, the boat tipped over," she said.

Kori, who managed to survive by grabbing a jacket in the chaos, alleged that the operator's greed for money had outweighed passenger safety.

Three members of the family managed to get out, while one died and two are still missing, she said.

Ignoring Warnings and Potential Aversion

"Locals were shouting from the bank and signalling the operator to steer the boat to safety, but he didn't listen. He seemed inexperienced," she said, adding that the tragedy could have been averted if the boat had been diverted in time.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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