4 dead, 10 missing as cruise overturns in MP's Bargi dam

A tragic cruise accident in the Bargi Dam reservoir near Jabalpur has claimed four lives, prompting a large-scale rescue operation for the missing passengers after a sudden storm caused the cruise boat to capsize.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operations underway at Bargi Dam, in Jabalpur on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Four people died after a cruise boat capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir due to a sudden storm.

Fifteen passengers were rescued, and a search operation is underway for ten missing tourists.

The Bargi Dam is constructed on the Narmada River in the Jabalpur district.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is overseeing the rescue efforts and providing assistance to affected families.

Four persons died and 15 others were rescued after a river cruise boat carrying 29 passengers overturned in the Bargi dam reservoir after encountering a sudden storm on Thursday in Jabalpur district, an official said.

Ten tourists were still missing and an operation was on in full swing to trace and rescue them, he said.

Bargi Dam Cruise Tragedy Details

A total of 29 tickets were issued for the cruise in the Bargi dam reservoir, and among them, four people drowned, while 15 were rescued, the official said.

The Bargi Dam has been constructed on the river Narmada in Jabalpur district.

Rescue Efforts Underway

A search and rescue operation for the missing passengers was continuing on a war footing.

The Jabalpur collector and Superintendent of Police, along with SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and other rescue teams, are present at the site, the official said.

Government Response to the Incident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the local administration and rescue personnel were continuing their operation after the tragic cruise boat accident in the Bargi dam due to a severe storm.

Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, senior divisional, police officials and local people's representatives have been directed to reach the scene of the tragedy to oversee the rescue operation, the CM said in a post on 'X.'

Through a swift operation, 15 citizens were rescued and efforts were underway to locate those who are still missing, said Yadav.

"In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the affected families with full sensitivity and is ensuring all possible assistance," he maintained.

PWD minister Rakesh Singh, who reached the spot soon after arriving here from Delhi, termed the incident as most unfortunate.

He said the CM has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

"The incident took place around 6-6.15 pm. There were 29 passengers as well as two crew members. Fifteen passengers were rescued, while four others died. The boat has been set right. After completion of the search and rescue operation, a thorough probe would be initiated into the incident," Singh said.

The priority is to search for those missing, with the operation getting difficult due to darkness setting in, he added.

Eyewitness Account

As per eyewitnesses, strong winds turned the water choppy, leading to many onboard raising an alarm and asking the crew to take the boat back to the banks.

However, the crew was unable to hear these shouts and the boat drifted further and then overturned, they added.

Some locals rescued a few passengers wearing life jackets with the help of a rope, they said.

The news of the cruise boat accident in the Bargi dam is extremely sad and heart-breaking, said Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Umang Singhar.

"Humble tributes to all citizens who lost their lives in this accident, and deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he said.

The Congress leader demanded that the state government immediately provide adequate compensation and all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.