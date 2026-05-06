Jolt to Vijay as AIADMK refuses to back TVK in govt formation

The AIADMK has firmly rejected any possibility of supporting the TVK in forming a government in Tamil Nadu, clarifying their stance after the recent election results.

IMAGE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay during the campaign in the Tamil Nadu election. Photograph: TVKHQITWingOffl

Key Points AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy clarified that the party will not support the TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu.

The TVK, despite securing 108 seats in its first election, requires an additional 10 seats to form a government.

AIADMK secured 47 seats in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The decision was made following a meeting with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday said that it will not extend support to Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in government formation in Tamil Nadu.

The party has not backed the TVK under any circumstances so far, it said.

TVK secured an impressive 108 seats on its maiden electoral debut. However, it needs an additional 10 seats to form a government.

Responding to reports in a section of the media that AIADMK MLAs elect favoured a post-poll alliance supporting the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in forming the government, AIADMK deputy general secretary K P Munusamy said news has been circulating that the AIADMK was backing the TVK.

"This is entirely false. Under no circumstances the AIADMK will support the TVK. We are issuing this clarification as per the instruction of our party general secretary (Edappadi K Palaniswami)," Munusamy told reporters here, emerging from a meeting with the AIADMK chief.

Besides him, several party members, including the newly elected legislators, called on Palaniswami at his Greenways residence following the declaration of the assembly election result on May 4.

The party had secured 47 seats in the election held on April 23.