TN cabinet expansion: More DMK allies join Vijay govt

AM Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu's induction into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet marks a significant shift in the state's political landscape, bringing IUML and VCK representation to the forefront of governance.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, with newly elected minister A M Shahjahan at the swearing-in ceremony at Annapoorna Hall, Lok Bhavan, in Chennai on Friday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also present. Photograph: @lokbhavan_tn X/ANI Photo

Key Points AM Shahjahan (IUML) and Vanni Arasu (VCK) sworn in as ministers in Tamil Nadu's TVK government.

This marks the first time IUML and VCK representatives have joined the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, changing coalition dynamics.

The induction brings the total number of ministers to 35, the maximum allowed under the Constitution.

VCK advocated for coalition governance, making this a historic moment for the party.

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet now includes eight Dalit ministers and, for the first time, two Brahmin ministers.

A M Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu, legislators belonging to the Indian Union Muslim League and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi respectively were sworn in as ministers by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday in a simple ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan here.

With two Congress members sworn-in as ministers in the newly formed Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government, the number of allies in the present ruling dispensation goes up to four, signifying coalition party rule completely changing the alliance dynamics in Tamil Nadu.

New Ministers Take Oath Amidst Political Commentary

Both Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu undertook the oath as a minister, amidst a sarcastic comment aimed at the two parties, both allies of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam till the 2026 Assembly election, by DMK leader A Raja.

Long time DMK allies VCK and IUML had extended support to the TVK in government formation after it fell short of the requisite numbers.

Alluding the two parties joining the TVK Cabinet as a 'coconut tree bending towards a neighbour' the DMK deputy general secretary asked on X 'what name should be given to those attempting to benefit others similar to a coconut tree that bends and offers coconuts to the neighbour'.

Who Took Oath in Tamil Nadu's New Cabinet Expansion

Shahjahan who won from Papanasam Assembly constituency and Vanni Arasu, who emerged victorious from Tindivanam segement took the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, at the Lok Bhavan here.

The induction of the 2 MLAs in the Cabinet led by Vijay brings the total number of ministers, including the chief minister to 35, the maximum permissible limit under the Constitution.

A M Shahjahan was made Minister for Minorities Welfare while VCK leader Vanni Arasu was made Minister for Social Justice.

Joseph Vijay Strengthens Coalition Representation

Ahead of the swearing-in, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the majority in his party were of the view that VCK should be included in the Cabinet.

His party was first to advocate coalition form of governance in Tamil Nadu.

"In 1999, when we were involved in electoral politics along with Moopanar, we had proposed participation in governance and representation in the Cabinet. This is the first time the coalition governance model is being introduced. Therefore, taking into account the invitation extended by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as well as the party's long-term vision, the majority of the party office-bearers have put forward the view that this decision should be made."

Cabinet Now Includes Seven Dalit Ministers

The 57-year-old IUML leader Shahjahan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchirappalli. He hails from Thirumangalakudi in Thanjavur district.

He is involved in social service and is among the founders of the Assalam Charitable and Educational Trust in Thanjavur district, that focuses on upliftment of the community and advancement of higher education and social welfare.

Despite the IUML initially extending unconditional support to the TVK government during a trust vote in the Assembly, Chief Minister Vijay offered the party a berth in the Cabinet. Shahjahan was nominated by IUML national president K M Kader Mohideen to join the Cabinet.

The newly appointed Minister Vanni Arasu is deputy general secretary of the VCK.

He made history along with Shahjahan in becoming the first ever VCK and IUML representatives to be inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

His activism relies on Ambedkar, Periyar and Tamil nationalist principles.

Diversity in the New Cabinet

Vijay has inducted eight Dalit ministers -- D Lokesh Tamilselvan, Vanni Arasu, Rajmohan, S Kamali, P Mathan Raja, K Thennarasu, V Gandhiraj, and P Viswanathan.

The Cabinet also has two Brahmin ministers P Venkataraman and S Ramesh for the first time. There are four women ministers: S Kamali, S Keerthana, C Vijayalakshmi and K Jagadeshwari.

The Congress which has been out of power since 1967 has joined the TVK government getting two ministers (Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan).

Like the Congress, other coalition parties had contested the April 23 Assembly election in alliance with the DMK.

The average age of the Cabinet is relatively low as more than 11 ministers are under 40 while two women ministers: Keerthana and Kamali, are under 30 years of age.

Reactions to the Swearing-In Ceremony

"I am really very much happy. Its a historic moment for IUML. We faced many elections in the past, but this is for the first time that IUML has joined the Cabinet in Tamil Nadu," Shahjahan told reporters after the swearing-in.

Elated over his party colleague becoming a state minister, Thol Thirumavalavan along with his party leaders and Minister Aadhav Arjuna, accompanied Vanni Arasu to his chamber in the Secretariat and watched him take charge as a minister.