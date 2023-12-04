News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » TMC throws its weight behind Mahua Moitra

TMC throws its weight behind Mahua Moitra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 04, 2023 18:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee voiced support for MP Mahua Moitra on Monday, asserting that the party stands behind her in the face of a recommendation for expulsion from Lok Sabha over a 'cash-for-query' controversy.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House on the first day of Winter Session, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

He also asserted that Moitra is fully capable of handling her battle.

Opposition MPs expressed surprise as the report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Moitra in a 'cash-for-query' case was not tabled in the House though it was listed on Monday's agenda.

 

The report, scheduled for presentation after the Question Hour, remained untabled till around 1 pm when the House adjourned for lunch.

Mahua Moitra is capable of fighting her own battle. The party is with her on this issue, stated the TMC national general secretary.

Banerjee also mentioned the 'harassment' he and his family have faced from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in recent years.

"I and my wife had to appear before the agencies for 12 times in the last few years. One has to fight his or her own battle," Banerjee said.

Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee hinted at plans to expel Moitra from Parliament, suggesting that such action would benefit the Krishnanagar MP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Moitra was recently assigned the task of strengthening the party's organisation in Nadia district, signalling clear support from the TMC.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey had forwarded a complaint against the TMC member by lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing her of taking bribes for asking questions in the House at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, chaired by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, submitted its report earlier this month, recommending Moitra's expulsion for accepting 'illegal gratifications' to raise questions in Parliament on behalf of the businessman.

Moitra dismissed the decision as a 'prefixed match by a kangaroo court' and deemed it a 'death of parliamentary democracy'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ethics panel recommends Mahua's sacking from LS
Ethics panel recommends Mahua's sacking from LS
CBI registers PE against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
CBI registers PE against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
This just helped me double my...: Mahua on panel report
This just helped me double my...: Mahua on panel report
RS okays interception, opening of postal items
RS okays interception, opening of postal items
13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur
13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur
6 Scindia loyalists who revolted in 2020 lose, 7 win
6 Scindia loyalists who revolted in 2020 lose, 7 win
Battle for five states 2023: THE VERDICT
Battle for five states 2023: THE VERDICT
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Faced humiliating queries on personal life: Moitra

Faced humiliating queries on personal life: Moitra

Report seeking Mahua's expulsion to be tabled in Parl

Report seeking Mahua's expulsion to be tabled in Parl

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances