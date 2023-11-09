News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ethics panel recommends Mahua's sacking from Lok Sabha

Ethics panel recommends Mahua's sacking from Lok Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 09, 2023 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee looking into the allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have recommended her expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament on the grounds of 'unethical conduct' having an impact on national security.

IMAGE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra. Photograph: ANI Photo

The committee headed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar is meeting later on Thursday to adopt its draft report in what is likely to be hotly contested by opposition members of the panel.

It has deplored the conduct of Moitra, who has been accused of sharing her parliamentary log-in credentials with a businessman, as 'highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal', and has also called for a time-bound legal and institutional inquiry by the government.

 

The government should investigate the alleged money trail between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani as part of quid-pro-quo, it has said.

The committee has also said that Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali, one of its most vocal opposition members, should be admonished for "twisting" the intent of the questions asked by Sonkar of Moitra during its last hearing on November 2.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

The 15-member committee has seven members from the BJP, three from the Congress, and one each from the BSP, the Shiv Sena, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Janata Dal-United.

All five opposition members who attended the November 2 meeting walked out of the proceedings, alleging that Sonkar asked personal and indecent questions to the TMC MP regarding her travels, hotel stay and telephone calls.

In a related but separate development, Dubey on Wednesday said the Lokpal has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption by her.

Hitting back, Moitra said the CBI needs to first file an FIR in the Rs 13,000-crore Adani coal 'scam'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
LS panel may take grim view of l'affaire Mahua Moitra
LS panel may take grim view of l'affaire Mahua Moitra
'Mahua appeared before Ethics panel, but Bidhuri...'
'Mahua appeared before Ethics panel, but Bidhuri...'
Don't expect Mamata's comment on every issue: Moitra
Don't expect Mamata's comment on every issue: Moitra
England aim for dominance in must-win Pak clash
England aim for dominance in must-win Pak clash
BSF jawan killed in Pak firing in Jammu
BSF jawan killed in Pak firing in Jammu
How Well Do You Know YRF Spy Universe?
How Well Do You Know YRF Spy Universe?
Rashford sent off in shocking defeat; Real advances
Rashford sent off in shocking defeat; Real advances
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua: Dubey

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua: Dubey

Faced humiliating queries on personal life: Moitra

Faced humiliating queries on personal life: Moitra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances