CBI registers PE against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, officials said Saturday.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Moitra.

The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha is also looking into the allegations against her.

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry which is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation. If enough prima facie material is found during the PE, the CBI can convert it into an FIR.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.