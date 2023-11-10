News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kangaroo court, monkey business: Mahua slams LS panel

Kangaroo court, monkey business: Mahua slams LS panel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 10, 2023 12:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday said she will be back with a bigger mandate in 2024, a day after the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended her expulsion from the House in the "cash-for-query" matter.

In a post on X, the TMC MP said, "Proud to go down in parliamentary history as 1st person to be unethically expelled by Ethics Comm whose mandate doesn't include expulsion. 1st expel & THEN ask govt to ask CBI to find evidence. Kangaroo court, monkey business from start to finish".

"Never Waste a Good Crisis they say... - this just helped me double my 2024 winning margin," Moitra said.

 

The Ethics Committee on Thursday recommended Moitra's expulsion, capping a fortnight of actions that included the deposition of three people over three sittings.

The committee, chaired by BJP Lok Sabha member Vinod Kumar Sonkar, met here and adopted its 479-page report which, according to sources, recommended Moitra's expulsion, possibly the first such action against an MP by the panel.

Sonkar told reporters that six members of the panel supported the adoption of the report and four opposed it.

The four opposition members said the panel's recommendation was “prejudiced” and “incorrect”, and said businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who is alleged to have given bribes to Moitra, should have been asked to depose before the panel.

He has only filed an affidavit.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Expel me now, I will be back in next Lok Sabha: Moitra
Expel me now, I will be back in next Lok Sabha: Moitra
Erroneous, political: Oppn MPs in Moitra dissent note
Erroneous, political: Oppn MPs in Moitra dissent note
Faced humiliating queries on personal life: Moitra
Faced humiliating queries on personal life: Moitra
Your OTT Planner For Diwali Hols
Your OTT Planner For Diwali Hols
Sitapur Diwalis: Faith, Family & Khoya Makhana Sabji
Sitapur Diwalis: Faith, Family & Khoya Makhana Sabji
'What sets Virat apart is his mental strength'
'What sets Virat apart is his mental strength'
Mrunal Stuns Pippa Screening
Mrunal Stuns Pippa Screening
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

3 grounds on which LS ethics panel indicted Moitra

3 grounds on which LS ethics panel indicted Moitra

'How panel take action against Mahua without proof?'

'How panel take action against Mahua without proof?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances