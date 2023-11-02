News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Was subject to proverbial vastraharan, Mahua writes to LS speaker

Was subject to proverbial vastraharan, Mahua writes to LS speaker

Source: PTI
November 02, 2023 22:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday alleging that she was subjected to the "proverbial vastraharan" by the chairperson of the ethics committee during a hearing on the cash-for-query allegations against her.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra stages a walkout with Opposition MPs from the parliamentary ethics committee meeting, New Delhi, November 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

She also alleged that the panel chairperson, BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, instead of asking questions pertinent to the matter, exhibited a preconceived bias by questioning her in a malicious and defamatory way.

"I write to you in great anguish today to update you on the unethical, sordid, and prejudiced behaviour meted out to me at the hearing of the ethics committee by the chairman. I have been subjected to the proverbial vastraharan by him in the presence of all members of the committee," Moitra said in her strongly worded letter.

 

"The committee ought to designate itself under a name other than the ethics committee as it has no ethics and morality left. Instead of asking questions pertinent to the subject, the chairman exhibited a preconceived bias by maliciously and clearly in a defamatory way questioning me, so much so that 5 of the 11 members present walked out and boycotted the proceedings in protest at his shameful conduct," she said.

Sonkar later said the committee had been tasked with conducting a comprehensive probe into the matter and that instead of cooperating, Moitra turned angry along with opposition members and they used "objectionable words" and made unethical claims against him.

Moitra has been accused of asking questions, which were keyed in through her parliamentary account, at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani. It was also alleged that she shared her login credentials with the Dubai-based businessman. The complaint against Moitra was filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

In her letter, the TMC MP also requested the Lok Sabha Secretariat to disclose the regulations governing the sharing of one's login and password of the portal to merely type out questions, adding that nothing could be submitted without an OTP.

"Why were these rules never given to MPs and if they were why is every single MP sharing this id and login with numerous people?" she said.

"I repeatedly protested on record that while the chairman was welcome to ask me any question relevant to the enquiry -- namely on the login and on those allegations of gifts for which evidence, or rather complete lack of it, existed, he could not ask me detailed personal questions making insinuations about my dignity as a woman," the MP added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ethics Committee asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2
Ethics Committee asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2
Mahua was 'bribed' to ask questions in Parl: BJP MP
Mahua was 'bribed' to ask questions in Parl: BJP MP
Mahua case: High drama before LS ethics panel
Mahua case: High drama before LS ethics panel
SC to examine if trans women have rights under DV Act
SC to examine if trans women have rights under DV Act
Gill not yet fully fit: 'Four kilos down from dengue'
Gill not yet fully fit: 'Four kilos down from dengue'
With eyes on prize, Rohit happy to complete first goal
With eyes on prize, Rohit happy to complete first goal
PHOTOS: All-round India thrash SL, qualify for semis
PHOTOS: All-round India thrash SL, qualify for semis
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over LS panel's questions

Mahua, Oppn MPs storm out over LS panel's questions

Personal animus behind charges, Mahua tells LS panel

Personal animus behind charges, Mahua tells LS panel

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances