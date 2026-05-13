TMC MP Alleges BJP Involvement In NEET Paper Leak

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad has ignited a political firestorm by accusing the BJP of being complicit in the NEET paper leak, alleging connections between the arrested individuals and BJP leaders.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points TMC MP Kirti Azad accuses the BJP of being linked to the NEET paper leak.

Azad alleges that individuals associated with the BJP are involved in the NEET scandal.

He claims two individuals arrested in Rajasthan for the leak have links to BJP leaders.

Azad accuses the BJP of diverting attention from domestic issues with India-Pakistan rhetoric.

The CBI has arrested five people in connection with the NEET paper leak case.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad on Tuesday accused the BJP of being linked to the alleged NEET paper leak, claiming that people associated with the ruling party are involved in the scandal.

Addressing the media here, Azad targeted the Centre over the cancellation of the medical entrance examination and accused the BJP of being "an expert in theft", alleging that the party had earlier indulged in "vote theft," "job theft" and now, "NEET theft".

Allegations Of BJP Involvement In NEET Leak

"NEET theft happened in 2024 as well and the prime minister had said action would be taken. BJP people were involved in it as well," Azad said.

Referring to reports surrounding the alleged paper leak, he claimed that two accused arrested from Rajasthan had links with BJP leaders and ministers.

"Now, it is clear that Dinesh Biwal and Mangilal Biwal are from Rajasthan and they have been seen with BJP leaders and ministers. They paid Rs 3 lakh for it and leaked it. It is being said that they possibly have connections with the education ministry in Delhi as well," Azad said.

Impact On Students And Employment Claims

He added that the government's claims of providing employment stands exposed as repeated examination controversies have affected students across the country.

"The prime minister and the BJP government talk about providing jobs and more than 24 lakh people whose exams have been cancelled are suffering," he said.

Broader Accusations Against The BJP

Escalating his attack, the cricketer-turned-politician alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had "committed note-theft during demonetisation and job theft during COVID-19", and accused it of diverting attention from domestic issues.

"The BJP would have no reply. They can either do this or talk about India-Pakistan, because if Pakistan is finished, the BJP's politics will be over," he said.

CBI Investigation And Arrests

Officials said on Wednesday that the CBI has arrested five persons and is conducting searches at multiple locations across the country in connection with the NEET (UG) paper-leak case.

The agency has arrested three individuals from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and one from Nashik, while several suspects are being questioned in various cities, they added.

Several social-media accounts on Wednesday shared photographs purportedly showing Dinesh Biwal, one of the arrested men, with senior BJP leaders and ministers from Rajasthan, triggering a political row around the alleged examination scam.