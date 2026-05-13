HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Congress Protests NEET Exam Cancellation, Seeks Supreme Court Probe

Congress Protests NEET Exam Cancellation, Seeks Supreme Court Probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 14:42 IST

x

The Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir is protesting the NEET-UG exam cancellation, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged paper leaks and accountability from those responsible.

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir Congress protests NEET-UG exam cancellation.
  • Protesters demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak.
  • Congress accuses the BJP government of playing with the future of the youth.
  • Raman Bhalla calls for strict action against those involved in the NEET paper leak.
  • Congress highlights recruitment scams in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Wednesday staged protests against the Centre over the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam, demanding strict action against those involved in the alleged paper leak and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into it.

Carrying party flags, scores of Congress workers and leaders led by working president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla held a demonstration outside the party headquarters in Jammu.

 

Congress Demands Supreme Court Oversight

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government and burnt an effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities linked to the NEET examination.

"We demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation to expose the alleged high-level nexus and restore the trust of students in the examination system. We want a foolproof system in future to ensure transparency and fairness in competitive examinations," Bhalla told reporters.

NEET Exam Cancellation and Re-Examination

The protests were held after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the cancellation of NEET (UG) 2026 conducted on May 3, stating that the examination would be reconducted on dates to be notified separately.

The agency also said that the CBI would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the examination.

Accusations Against the BJP Government

Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy and a series of recruitment scams in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhalla accused the government of "playing with the future of the youth".

He alleged that incidents of paper leaks had become widespread since the BJP came to power at the Centre and referred to alleged irregularities linked to NEET examinations in Bihar and Rajasthan.

Call for Accountability and Transparency

Bhalla said repeated controversies surrounding the NEET examination pattern had brought embarrassment to the country's education system and demanded accountability from those responsible.

"Strict action should be taken against all those involved in paper leak cases and those responsible must resign," he said.

Impact on Students and Aspirants

Questioning the postponement of examinations after months of preparation by students, the Congress leader said such decisions adversely affected the morale and focus of aspirants.

"Students prepare with dedication and hard work. Postponement of examinations after paper leaks badly affects their focus and mental preparedness. The future of the youth is being played with," Bhalla said.

Broader Concerns Over Recruitment Scams

Targeting the BJP, he said the ruling party had promised transparency and development but failed to curb examination scams and paper leaks. He said the Congress stood firmly with students and youths facing uncertainty due to such incidents.

Bhalla also referred to recruitment scams reported in Jammu and Kashmir after 2014, including alleged irregularities in fire services, accounts assistant, junior engineer and sub-inspector recruitments.

He alleged that influential links had surfaced in several recruitment scam cases and urged the Centre to take strict action against corruption instead of "remaining silent".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Cong launches campaign against holding of NEET, JEE
Cong launches campaign against holding of NEET, JEE
NEET aspirants lose faith in NTA after leak; seek AIIMS to conduct exam
NEET aspirants lose faith in NTA after leak; seek AIIMS to conduct exam
'Amrit kaal has turned into vish kaal': Rahul on NEET leak
'Amrit kaal has turned into vish kaal': Rahul on NEET leak
NEET-PG counselling: Protesting doctors intensify stir, return lab coats
NEET-PG counselling: Protesting doctors intensify stir, return lab coats
6 states move SC seeking review of order on NEET, JEE
6 states move SC seeking review of order on NEET, JEE

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

Border Breach Foiled: Army Eliminates Intruder in High-Alert Operation3:04

Border Breach Foiled: Army Eliminates Intruder in...

CM Suvendu Adhikari bows down on steps of Legislative Assembly as a sign of respect1:04

CM Suvendu Adhikari bows down on steps of Legislative...

Trainer aircraft of private company crash-lands in Maharashtra's Baramati2:50

Trainer aircraft of private company crash-lands in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO