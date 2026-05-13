Congress Protests NEET Exam Cancellation, Seeks Supreme Court Probe

The Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir is protesting the NEET-UG exam cancellation, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into alleged paper leaks and accountability from those responsible.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Congress protests NEET-UG exam cancellation.

Protesters demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak.

Congress accuses the BJP government of playing with the future of the youth.

Raman Bhalla calls for strict action against those involved in the NEET paper leak.

Congress highlights recruitment scams in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Wednesday staged protests against the Centre over the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam, demanding strict action against those involved in the alleged paper leak and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into it.

Carrying party flags, scores of Congress workers and leaders led by working president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla held a demonstration outside the party headquarters in Jammu.

Congress Demands Supreme Court Oversight

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government and burnt an effigy of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities linked to the NEET examination.

"We demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation to expose the alleged high-level nexus and restore the trust of students in the examination system. We want a foolproof system in future to ensure transparency and fairness in competitive examinations," Bhalla told reporters.

NEET Exam Cancellation and Re-Examination

The protests were held after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the cancellation of NEET (UG) 2026 conducted on May 3, stating that the examination would be reconducted on dates to be notified separately.

The agency also said that the CBI would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the examination.

Accusations Against the BJP Government

Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy and a series of recruitment scams in Jammu and Kashmir, Bhalla accused the government of "playing with the future of the youth".

He alleged that incidents of paper leaks had become widespread since the BJP came to power at the Centre and referred to alleged irregularities linked to NEET examinations in Bihar and Rajasthan.

Call for Accountability and Transparency

Bhalla said repeated controversies surrounding the NEET examination pattern had brought embarrassment to the country's education system and demanded accountability from those responsible.

"Strict action should be taken against all those involved in paper leak cases and those responsible must resign," he said.

Impact on Students and Aspirants

Questioning the postponement of examinations after months of preparation by students, the Congress leader said such decisions adversely affected the morale and focus of aspirants.

"Students prepare with dedication and hard work. Postponement of examinations after paper leaks badly affects their focus and mental preparedness. The future of the youth is being played with," Bhalla said.

Broader Concerns Over Recruitment Scams

Targeting the BJP, he said the ruling party had promised transparency and development but failed to curb examination scams and paper leaks. He said the Congress stood firmly with students and youths facing uncertainty due to such incidents.

Bhalla also referred to recruitment scams reported in Jammu and Kashmir after 2014, including alleged irregularities in fire services, accounts assistant, junior engineer and sub-inspector recruitments.

He alleged that influential links had surfaced in several recruitment scam cases and urged the Centre to take strict action against corruption instead of "remaining silent".