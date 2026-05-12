CBI Takes Custody In NEET Paper Leak Investigation

The CBI has taken a suspect into custody in Nashik, Maharashtra, as investigations deepen into the NEET paper leak scandal that led to the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 exam.

Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points CBI takes custody of a suspect in Nashik related to the NEET paper leak investigation.

NEET (UG) 2026 exam cancelled due to alleged paper leak, prompting a CBI inquiry.

Nashik Police detained Shubham Khairnar following a request from Rajasthan Police.

Complaint filed in Latur regarding a coaching institute's mock test mirroring actual NEET questions.

Latur police initiate inquiry into potential links between coaching institute and paper leak.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday evening took into its custody a person from Nashik in Maharashtra in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak, an official said.

Earlier in the day, crime branch unit 2 of Nashik Police detained Shubham Khairnar (30), resident of Nandgaon in the district, following a request from Rajasthan Police.

He was picked up from Indiranagar area of the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chauhan.

NEET Exam Cancelled Amidst Paper Leak Allegations

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges, held on May 3, was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak. The government asked the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".

Links to Latur Coaching Institute Under Investigation

Meanwhile, the alleged paper leak may have links extending to Latur in central Maharashtra, where a parent of a student who appeared for the exam lodged a complaint at the Superintendent of Police's office on Tuesday, a police official said.

According to the complaint, a private coaching institute in Latur reportedly conducted a mock test for its students before the NEET (UG)-2026 examination. Shockingly, as many as 42 questions from the mock test were allegedly found to be identical to those asked in the actual NEET examination, it claimed.

The complaint raised suspicion about the possible involvement of the coaching institute in the wider paper leak network.

Police Investigation and Appeal for Information

Taking serious note of the claims, Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe directed Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sameersingh Salve to conduct an immediate inquiry and initiate legal action against those found guilty.

The Latur police administration has appealed to citizens to come forward with any information or evidence related to the NEET paper leak case. People possessing relevant details have been urged to contact SDPO Salve on his mobile number.