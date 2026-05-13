NEET aspirants lose faith in NTA after leak; seek AIIMS to conduct exam

The NEET-UG 2026 cancellation due to alleged irregularities has sparked nationwide outrage after which the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

IMAGE: NSUI members protest in front of the Education Ministry, Shastri Bhawan, against the alleged NEET 2026 scam under the leadership of NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar, in New Delhi, May 12, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points NEET-UG 2026 has been cancelled amid allegations of paper leaks, causing widespread frustration among aspirants.

The cancellation has created anxiety and uncertainty among students who have been preparing for years.

Educators are urging students to remain focused on their preparation despite the setback.

The government has ordered a CBI inquiry into the irregularities surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 exam.

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has triggered nationwide outrage among aspirants, with students raising questions on competence of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and demanding that the medical entrance exam be conducted by AIIMS-Delhi.

The NTA on Tuesday cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".

The examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges will now be held afresh on dates to be notified separately.

Educators in Rajasthan's Kota, a medical coaching hub, urged aspirants to remain focused on preparation and avoid rumours surrounding the exam process.

Student reactions to NEET-UG 2026 cancellation

The cancellation of the annual test has left aspirants grappling with frustration and anxiety.

For 17-year-old Nikhil Kumar from Delhi's Chirag Dilli, the NTA's decision meant losing what he believed would have been a good score.

"My expected score was around 540, which would have given me a good chance. Now, we will have to reappear for the exam while trying to keep our preparation at its best," Kumar told PTI.

A student from Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Vamika, who goes by her first name, said the development had left her mentally exhausted.

"To be very honest, I am exhausted. The constant studying and pressure eventually get to you. My projected score was quite good, but now I am not sure how well I will be able to perform in the re-exam," she said.

"I feel it may be better to appear again next year rather than give a half-hearted attempt now," she added.

Niyati Singh from Patna said the uncertainty surrounding the examination had created immense anxiety among students.

"For the last three years, I have told myself that all my hard work will get me into a good college. But now, it feels a little fruitless. Also, what if we sit for the exam again and the paper gets leaked this time as well," Singh asked.

Impact on students in coaching hubs

In Kota, students expressed disappointment over the development.

Anshita Tanwar from Indore who is preparing for NEET in Kota said she performed extremely well in NEET-UG 2026. "Now, I would have to work hard again for re-exam."

She urged the testing agency to check such incidents of fraud and paper leak.

Himansu Gautam of Bundi city, who made second attempt this time, also asked the NTA to introduce mechanism to check such incidents.

Hemant Sharma, father of a NEET aspirant, expressed deep dissatisfaction over the cancellation of the exam saying it brought distrust for the testing agency and mental agony among students and their parents.

Educators in Kota urged aspirants to remain focused on preparation for NEET.

Calls for reform and transparency

Motion Education founder and educator Nitin Vijay described the cancellation of NEET-UG as an "unfortunate" incident.

He said the decision to re-conduct the examination had naturally created stress among students, particularly those who were getting scores above 600 in mock tests.

Calling for reforms, Vijay said NEET should gradually be shifted to an online mode to strengthen transparency and paper security.

Moumita Das, A NEET aspirant from Kolkata, said the development was "simply disheartening" for both her and her parents.

"A lot of sacrifices go into preparing for an exam like NEET-UG. It takes years of discipline, not just for me but also for my parents. It is quite difficult to get back into the mindset to keep preparing when everything feels like it is falling apart," Das added.

Lamenting the cancellation of exam, a student from Dehradun said the NEET preparation involves "so many sleepless nights".

"It feels really bad. We worked so hard," the student told PTI.

Demands for accountability

In Shimla, Sonakshi Pandit, sister of a NEET aspirant, questioned the credibility of the NTA.

"Why should students suffer for incompetence of the NTA which failed to ensure secrecy of examination paper," Pandit, who is also preparing for NEET, said and demanded that the medical entrance exam be conducted by the AIIMS-Delhi.

"I have seen my brother working very hard for the past three years. He was expected to get 686 marks in NEET 2026 which implies that he could have been among the top three in Himachal Pradesh," she said.

Talking to the PTI Videos, she said that "we are disheartened after the examination was cancelled."

Another Shimla student Medayansh, who appeared in NEET 2026, said, "The students are stressed. The examination should be re-conducted only in areas where the paper was leaked."

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, aspirant Shreya Jaiswal said students spend years preparing for the medical entrance examination and its cancellation at the last moment was "deeply unfair".

"I worked hard for two years for this exam and now it feels like all our efforts have gone in vain," she said.

Another aspirant, Aakriti Rai, said students and parents were left devastated after hearing the news. "Now it feels everything has been wasted," she told PTI Videos.

A father waiting outside a coaching centre in Varanasi said such incidents hit middle-class families the hardest as they spend heavily on preparation with the hope of securing their children's future.

In Prayagraj, which has emerged as a major education hub for competitive and medical entrance examinations in UP, the cancellation also triggered disappointment among students and coaching operators.

Aman Rastogi, a "dropper" who dedicated an entire year solely to NEET preparation, described the development as "heartbreaking". "Those benefiting from paper leaks score well while hardworking students are left behind," he said.

Another candidate, Satyam, questioned the credibility of the NTA, saying repeated controversies over NEET paper leaks were eroding students' trust in competitive examinations.

In Lucknow, aspirant Abhimanyu said, "Many aspirants are traumatised and there is still no clarity on the re-test date."

Meanwhile, Keshav Agarwal, educationist and vice president of the Coaching Federation of India, said cancelling NEET-UG 2026 and ordering a re-examination was the only appropriate course of action.

"There was no other way to protect the integrity of the futures of 24 lakh aspirants. But a fresh examination alone is not enough. The CBI must now ensure that those who betrayed this trust face strict consequences," he added.

The NEET-UG 2026 was held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The examination was organised by the NTA for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates.