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Home  » News » NEET Paper Leak: Accused In Custody, Sent To CBI Transit Remand

NEET Paper Leak: Accused In Custody, Sent To CBI Transit Remand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 16:21 IST

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An accused in the NEET paper leak case has been sent to CBI transit remand for further investigation into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Accused in the NEET paper leak case sent to two-day CBI transit remand.
  • CBI seeks custodial interrogation of Shubham Khairnar for further investigation in Delhi.
  • Involvement of individuals from other states is being investigated in the NEET paper leak.
  • NEET (UG) 2026 exam cancelled amid allegations of irregularities and paper leak.

A court here on Wednesday sent an accused, arrested in Nashik in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak, to a two-day transit remand of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The central agency had late Tuesday night taken Shubham Khairnar (30), resident of Nandgaon in Nashik district, into custody.

 

CBI Seeks Custodial Interrogation

He was produced before a magistrate's court here, where the CBI sought his transit remand so that they could take him to Delhi for further investigation.

The probe agency submitted to the court that the involvement of other persons from other states cannot be ruled out at present and hence the custodial interrogation of Khairnar was required.

The court agreed and sent Khairnar to two-days of transit remand.

NEET Exam Cancelled Amidst Allegations

It is believed that the agency would take Khairnar to Delhi for further questioning.

The crime branch unit 2 of Nashik Police had detained Khairnar on Tuesday following a request from Rajasthan Police. He was picked up from Indiranagar area of Nashik.

The NEET (UG) 2026 exam for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges, held on May 3, was cancelled on Tuesday amid allegations of paper leak. The government asked the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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