Rediff.com  » News » Tis Hazari firing: 3 advocates held, sent to police custody for 4 days

Tis Hazari firing: 3 advocates held, sent to police custody for 4 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 07, 2023 01:19 IST
Three advocates were arrested in connection with the firing incident in Tis Hazari court in Delhi and sent to police custody for four days by a local court on Thursday.

IMAGE: An incident of firing was reported at Tis Hazari Court premises which occurred after an argument among lawyers over some issue, in New Delhi, July 5, 2023 Photograph: ANI Photo

he firing incident was reported on the Tis Hazari court premises on Wednesday with police saying that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in it.

It was alleged that an official of the Delhi Bar Association opened fire at the supporters of another member of the association.

 

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed a person firing in the air while some people were seen throwing stones and wooden planks.

Following a night-long search operation in Bhalswa, Swaroop Nagar, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh and Vikaspuri, advocates Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta were apprehended, deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

According to the police officer, the three accused belong to rival groups of bar association office bearers. Three country-made firearms, four live cartridges and two cars have been seized from them, the DCP said.

The other advocates allegedly involved in the firing incident have been identified and efforts were being made to arrest them, police said.

While sending advocates Sachin Sangwan, Aman Singh and Ravi Gupta to police custody for four days, Metropolitan Magistrate Chatinder Singh directed officials to ensure that the accused are not subjected to torture.

During the proceeding, the investigating officer told the court that police custody of the accused was required to recover weapons used in the incident and to apprehend the other accused persons.

Aman Singh's counsel Sanjay Sharma said his client was ready to cooperate with the investigation in any manner. Counsel for Ravi Gupta said no incriminating evidence was found against the accused.

The counsel for Sachin Sangwan said the custody of the accused was not required as he was not previously convicted and was an advocate by profession.

Subzi Mandi police station had registered an FIR against the three accused and others under IPC Sections 147 (rioting) 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 ( attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) along with provisions of the Arms Act.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
