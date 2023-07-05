News
Rediff.com  » News » Lawyers open fire at Delhi's Tis Hazari court after clash

Lawyers open fire at Delhi's Tis Hazari court after clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 05, 2023 16:00 IST
Bullets were fired in the Tis Hazari court premises in Delhi on Wednesday, police said, adding that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in the firing incident.

Photograph: ANI

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "A firing incident took place around 1.35 pm on Wednesday in Tis Hazari court. When police reached the spot, it was learned that two different groups of lawyers, including office bearers, had allegedly shot in the air and no one was injured."

The situation is normal and legal action being initiated, police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
