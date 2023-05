Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout, was killed in a morning attack by rivals inside Tihar Jail, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead on September 24, 2021, inside Delhi's Rohini court by two killers dressed as lawyers, who were also killed by police. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

According to prison officials, the incident took place around 6.30 am.

He was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead.

Further details are awaited.