Woman Killed In Tiger Attack Near Madhya Pradesh Reserve

A fatal tiger attack near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has sparked outrage and protests, highlighting the escalating human-animal conflict in the region.

Key Points A tiger strayed into a residential area near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in a fatal attack.

One woman was killed and four other people were injured in the tiger attack in Kherwa Tola locality.

Angry locals protested against repeated tiger attacks, allegedly assaulting a forest ranger and manhandling a woman staffer.

Forest officials are accused of delayed response despite repeated calls for help from the villagers.

Police security was deployed to manage the law and order situation following the tiger attack and subsequent protests.

A tiger strayed into a residential area near Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh early on Sunday, attacking several people and leaving one woman dead and four others injured, locals claimed.

The incident occurred around 3 am at Kherwa Tola locality in Panpatha village, following which angry locals allegedly assaulted a forest ranger and also manhandled a woman staffer while protesting against repeated tiger attacks in the area.

Police security was deployed in the area, officials said.

Rising Concerns Over Human-Wildlife Conflict

Villagers accused forest officials of failing to respond promptly despite repeated calls for help and claimed the tiger was still roaming nearby.

A 40-year-old woman was killed and four other persons were injured in the tiger attack, locals claimed.

When contacted, field director Anupam Sahay told PTI the incident occurred in the buffer area of the tiger reserve. The official further said he was rushing to the spot and would be able to provide more information after visiting the scene.

Villagers Protest, Forest Officials Respond

The villagers had encircled the forest staffers, he said.

Angry villagers allegedly assaulted the Panpatha ranger, causing him injuries. A woman ranger was also allegedly manhandled and briefly prevented from leaving the area by villagers protesting against repeated tiger attacks, sources said.

Congress leader and janpad panchayat member Roshni Singh Dhurve reached the village. She tried to pacify the villagers and secured the release of the forest officials.

Forest teams later shifted the injured persons to a hospital for treatment.

There was a "law and order situation", and efforts were underway to bring it under control, Panpatha forest sub-divisional officer Bhura Gaikwad told reporters.