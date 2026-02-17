Tiger found dead in MP reserve, toll rises to 10 since Jan 1

The death of a radio-collared tiger in MP has sparked an investigation into potential negligence and raised serious questions about the safety of wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational use only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An adult tiger was found dead in the Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve (RDTR) in Madhya Pradesh.

The tiger's death is suspected to be the result of a territorial fight with another tiger, evidenced by a broken skull and canine marks.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey alleges negligence by the forest department, citing delayed reporting and failure to respond to data from the tiger's radio collar.

Dubey raises concerns about the safety of cheetahs slated for translocation to RDTR, questioning the department's ability to protect vulnerable species.

An inquiry has been requested by Dubey into the tiger's death and the alleged negligence, along with a demand for disciplinary action against responsible officers.

A radio-collared adult tiger has been found dead with a broken skull in the core area of the Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve (RDTR) in Sagar district, taking the death toll of the big cats in Madhya Pradesh to ten since January 1.

MP Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) L Krishnamoorthy told PTI that the latest fatality was a fallout of a territorial fight between two tigers.

This is the tenth death of a tiger this year, he added.

The APCCF said that the tiger was around two-and-a-half years old. He was re-wilded after orphaned in the Kanha Tiger Reserve and relocated to the RDTR last month.

Sagar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajnish Kumar Singh told PTI Videos that pugmarks of another tiger have been found around the spot.

"One nail of the deceased big cat was found broken, while other nails too bore scratches. The tiger's skull was broken entirely with canine marks. A deep canine injury was found in its eye as well," he said.

Singh said the carcass was recovered on Sunday evening from the core area of the Manegaon beat under the Mohli range.

He said the postmortem of the big cat was conducted as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India (NTCA).

Meanwhile, wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has written to NTCA's member secretary, the MP Chief Secretary and the State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, alleging gross negligence by the forest department.

"The death of a radio-collared tiger occurred on or around February 12. Despite the passage of several days, the Forest Department has kept this incident under wraps, suggesting a lack of transparency and an attempt to evade accountability," he alleged.

Dubey stated that the tiger was equipped with a satellite radio collar, and data indicate the animal remained stationary at the same location for a prolonged period.

"The monitoring team failed to respond or conduct a physical verification, which is a mandatory protocol under NTCA guidelines," he claimed.

Dubey said the death of the big cat proves that the translocation from Kanha to Nauradehi was executed without proper scientific study or necessary safety precautions.

He stated that Nauradehi (or RDTR) is slated to receive cheetahs later this year. If the department cannot ensure the safety of a monitored, resident tiger, the safety of more vulnerable Cheetahs is nonexistent.

Dubey demanded that the cheetahs not be relocated to their proposed third home in RDTR until their safety is guaranteed.

He also sought an immediate high-level inquiry by the NTCA into the death and the subsequent delay in reporting it.

Dubey demanded strict disciplinary action against the monitoring team and officers for dereliction of duty.

In a petition filed in the high court, Dubey has claimed 54 tigers have died in Madhya Pradesh in 2025, the highest toll since the launch of Project Tiger, with more than half of the deaths attributed to unnatural causes.