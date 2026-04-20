UP Police Investigate Alleged Abduction Of Three Boys

Police in Uttar Pradesh are investigating the alleged abduction of three minor boys from a village in Ballia, sparking an urgent search and raising concerns about child safety.

Key Points Three minor boys, Shivam Verma, Ritesh Paswan, and Mitthu Verma, are allegedly abducted from Mirzapur village in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

A complaint was filed by Santosh Verma, reporting his son and two other boys missing since Saturday evening.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation into the alleged abduction.

Extensive searches are underway to locate the missing boys, but their whereabouts remain unknown.

Police in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the alleged abduction of three minor boys from Mirzapur village.

Missing Children Investigation Underway

A complaint was filed by Santosh Verma, alleging that his son, Shivam Verma (10), along with two other boys from the village--- Ritesh Paswan (10) and Mitthu Verma (11)--- had been missing since Saturday evening.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), SHO of Bairia police station Rajendra Prasad Singh said.

Search Efforts Continue

Despite extensive searches, the whereabouts of the boys remain unknown, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Under Indian law, abduction charges typically fall under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a potential prison sentence. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve questioning potential witnesses and analysing any available CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to gather leads.