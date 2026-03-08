HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Five-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Abducted in Prayagraj Village

Five-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Abducted in Prayagraj Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
March 08, 2026 11:11 IST

Police in Prayagraj are urgently investigating the alleged abduction of a five-year-old boy from his home, launching a widespread search to ensure his safe return.

Key Points

  • A five-year-old boy was allegedly abducted from outside his house in Sarai Kalan village, Prayagraj.
  • Eight police teams have been formed to investigate the abduction and recover the missing child.
  • The boy, identified as Prateek, was reportedly taken away in a van by unidentified individuals after returning from school.
  • Police are reportedly close to identifying the suspects and anticipate a swift resolution to the case.

A five-year-old boy was allegedly abducted from outside his house in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Sarai Kalan village when the child had just returned home from school, they said.

 

Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Sharma visited the spot along with other officials and spoke to the family members of the child.

"Eight police teams have been formed and are working to recover the boy," Sharma said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said Manda police station received information on Saturday that the child, identified as Prateek (5), had been abducted by some unidentified persons from outside his house.

"The boy had just reached outside his home after returning from school when some unidentified persons arrived in a van and took him away," Yadav said.

Police teams are close to the suspects, and the case is likely to be solved soon, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
