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Home  » News » Four face charges after youths assaulted over theft suspicion in Deoria

Four face charges after youths assaulted over theft suspicion in Deoria

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 22:06 IST

In Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, four individuals have been charged after a viral video showed two youths being assaulted and tied to a tree on suspicion of theft, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Four individuals have been booked for allegedly assaulting two youths in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, on suspicion of theft.
  • The incident occurred in Babhani village where the youths were tied to a tree and beaten.
  • The victims were allegedly cutting bamboo for Ambedkar Jayanti decorations when locals accused them of theft.
  • A video of the assault surfaced on social media, prompting a police investigation and the registration of a case against the accused.

An FIR was registered against four persons on Monday for allegedly tying two youths to a tree and assaulting them on suspicion of theft in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, officials said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Sanjay Kumar Reddy said the incident took place on the night of April 12 in Babhani village under the Sadar Kotwali area.

 

According to police, the two youths had gone to a neighbouring village to cut bamboo sticks for decorations related to Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations when some locals suspected them of being thieves.

"They were caught, tied to a tree and beaten up. A video of the incident later surfaced on social media," Reddy said.

He said that after verifying the viral video, police on Monday registered a case against four accused based on a complaint lodged by the victims.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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