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Three Killed In Firing Between Manipur Tribal Groups

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 16:59 IST

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Escalating tribal tensions in Manipur's Ukhrul district have resulted in the deaths of three people in separate firing incidents, raising concerns about ongoing violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three individuals were killed in separate firing incidents between rival tribal groups in Manipur's Ukhrul district.
  • Two bodies were recovered near Mullam village, identified as L Sitlhou and P Haolai, both with bullet injuries and in camouflage.
  • A 29-year-old man, H Jamang, was killed in an ambush near Sinakeithei village in Ukhrul district.
  • Tensions have been escalating in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts following previous killings of Tangkhul Naga civilians.

Three persons were killed in two separate incidents of firing between armed groups of rival tribal communities in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Friday morning, officials said.

In one incident near Mullam village, security forces recovered two bodies around 11.25 am, they said.

 

The deceased, identified as L Sitlhou and P Haolai, were found in camouflage outfits with bullet injuries, officials added.

Clashes Erupt in Tangkhul Naga-Majority District

Earlier, a heavy exchange of fire broke out between armed militants at Mullam village in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district around 5.30 am.

Some outlying houses in the village were also set on fire by the militants.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust condemned the killing of "two village volunteers" and the burning of houses at Mullam and Songphal villages.

The organisation demanded immediate registration of an FIR and a time-bound investigation into the incident.

Another Man Killed in Ambush

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old man, identified as H Jamang from Chatric Khullen in Kamjong district, was killed on the spot in an ambush by armed militants near Sinakeithei village in Ukhrul district early Friday morning, officials said.

The body has been recovered, they added.

Community Condemnation and Rising Tensions

The Tangkhul Naga Long, the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga community, expressed "profound sadness" over Jamang's killing.

In a statement, the organisation said, "Following constant movement and disruption along Sirarakhong and Sinakeithei (in Ukhrul district) by armed Kuki cadres, Naga village guards were posted near Sirarakhong and had gone out for patrol when they were ambushed by Kukis."

Tension had been brewing in the district and neighbouring Kamjong district after suspected militants killed two Tangkhul Naga civilians, including a retired army personnel, in an ambush at a civilian convoy at TM Kasom in Ukhrul district on April 18.

Tangkhul Naga bodies have claimed Kuki militants to be behind the killing, while Kuki organisations have denied any involvement in the ambush.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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