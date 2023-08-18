News
Rediff.com  » News » Fresh violence in Manipur, 3 mutilated bodies found

Fresh violence in Manipur, 3 mutilated bodies found

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 18, 2023 12:26 IST
In a fresh round of violence in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, mutilated bodies of three youths were found following heavy gunfire at Kuki Thowai village in Ukhrul district on Friday, officials said.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel run to chase away the members of the Lamlai Kendra village volunteer force and displaced villagers from Gwaltabi who are protesting to demand the withdrawal of central security forces and the right to access their homes in Gwaltabi, which were burned during the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, at Yaingangpokpi, in Imphal East on August 17, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sounds of heavy gunfire were heard from the village, which falls under Litan police station, early in the morning, they said.

Officials said the bodies of the three youths aged between 24 years and 35 years were found after police carried out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas.

 

Bodies of the three persons bore injury marks apparently made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off, officials said.

The ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
