Three Dead After Birthday Party Altercation In Uttar Pradesh

A birthday party in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, tragically ended with three fatalities following a violent altercation, prompting a police investigation and multiple arrests.

Key Points Three people were killed at a birthday party in Khurja Nagar, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, after an argument escalated.

The victims have been identified as Amardeep, Manish, and Akash, who were attending a birthday celebration at a local gym.

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the triple murder and are searching for additional individuals involved.

The cause of the initial dispute at the birthday party remains under investigation by local authorities.

Authorities are thoroughly investigating all aspects of the case, including the type of weapons used in the fatal altercation.

A birthday party in Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr turned tragic after an altercation escalated into the murder of three persons, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night at a gym, where the birthday party was being held for one Jeetu, they said.

Details Of The Deceased

The deceased have been identified as Amardeep (30), Manish (28), and Akash (18), officials said, adding three of the accused have been arrested while a hunt is on for the others.

SHO of Khurja Nagar police station, Prem Chand, said that Amardeep, Manish, Akash and Jeetu used to visit the gym.

Investigation Underway

The reason that led to the incident is still unknown, the SHO said, adding that Jeetu was among those who fired at the trio.

The identities of the arrested accused have not been revealed by the police yet.

Preliminary investigation has found that an argument over some issue broke out at the gym during the birthday party among acquaintances.

Police Statements

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police of Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar, said that on Saturday night, Amardeep, Manish and Akash were at the gym where a birthday party was being held for Jeetu.

During the celebrations, a dispute rose over some issue and the altercation escalated, the ADG said. He further stated that shots were fired during the dispute, resulting in the death of the trio.

The ADG said that three individuals have been arrested, and eight teams deployed to investigate the matter. All angles and aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined, the officer said.

When asked about the weapons used in the incident, he said that preliminary findings suggest a .32 bore revolver or pistol or possibly both may have been used in the crime. This will be clarified once the postmortem report is received, he added.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Meerut Range, Kalanidhi Naithani said, "Based on complaints and preliminary accounts, a quarrel had taken place among some youths at a gym. Police teams have reached the spot and are conducting checks in the vicinity".

Officials said some other individuals have also been detained for questioning and strict action has been ordered against all those involved.