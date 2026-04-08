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Three-Year-Old Dies Allegedly Beaten by Stepmother in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 22:59 IST

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A three-year-old girl tragically died in Bulandshahr, India, allegedly due to abuse by her stepmother, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about child safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A three-year-old girl in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has died allegedly after being assaulted by her stepmother.
  • Police have arrested the stepmother, identified as Poonam, and are conducting further investigations.
  • The incident occurred in Surjawali village under the Pahasu police station area.
  • The child was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead after her condition worsened following the alleged assault.

A three-year-old girl died allegedly after being beaten by her stepmother in the Bulandshahr district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Surjawali village under the Pahasu police station area. According to police, information about the child's death was received following which a team rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the child was allegedly assaulted by her stepmother, identified as Poonam, which led to her deteriorating condition. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead.

The accused has been taken into police custody.

Police Investigation and Statements

Shikarpur Circle Officer Shashank Srivastava, said that upon receiving information, police immediately reached the scene and conducted an initial probe.

"It came to light that the stepmother had assaulted the child, after which her condition worsened. She was taken to an hospital where she was declared dead," he said.

Police said a case was being registered and further legal proceedings were underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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