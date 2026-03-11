HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Teenager Shot During Engagement Party Celebratory Firing in Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 11, 2026 15:42 IST

A 13-year-old boy was injured by celebratory gunfire at an engagement ceremony in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the dangerous and illegal practice.

Key Points

  • A 13-year-old boy was shot and injured during celebratory firing at an engagement ceremony in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.
  • Police have registered a case at the Gulawathi police station and are investigating the illegal celebratory firing incident.
  • The injured boy, identified as Kaif, is in stable condition after being treated at a hospital in Meerut.
  • Police have detained individuals for questioning and identified both the shooter and the owner of the firearm used in the incident.

A 13-year-old boy sustained a bullet injury after being hit during the celebratory firing at an engagement ceremony here, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said based on a complaint received in the matter, a case has been registered at the Gulawathi police station under relevant sections, and further legal action is underway.

 

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Gulawathi area when some people allegedly resorted to celebratory firing during the ceremony, they said.

The boy, identified as Kaif, sustained a gunshot injury and was rushed to the district hospital, and later referred to Meerut for further treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and detained some people for questioning.

During interrogation, the police identified the person who fired the shot and the owner of the firearm used in the incident, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

