Teenager Shot During Engagement Party Celebratory Firing in Uttar Pradesh

A 13-year-old boy sustained a bullet injury after being hit during the celebratory firing at an engagement ceremony here, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shankar Prasad said based on a complaint received in the matter, a case has been registered at the Gulawathi police station under relevant sections, and further legal action is underway.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in the Gulawathi area when some people allegedly resorted to celebratory firing during the ceremony, they said.

The boy, identified as Kaif, sustained a gunshot injury and was rushed to the district hospital, and later referred to Meerut for further treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and detained some people for questioning.

During interrogation, the police identified the person who fired the shot and the owner of the firearm used in the incident, officials said.