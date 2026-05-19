Chandigarh Police Arrest Three Suspected Gang Members After Firefight

Three suspected members of the Bambiha gang were arrested in Chandigarh after a dramatic exchange of fire with police, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat organised crime.

Key Points Three criminals arrested in Chandigarh after exchanging fire with police.

The criminals are suspected to be members of the Bambiha gang.

Police received a tip-off about the criminals' movement near the bus stand.

A policeman's bulletproof jacket was hit during the shootout, but he was unhurt.

Three weapons were allegedly recovered from the criminals.

Three criminals were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Chandigarh, an official said on Tuesday.

The Operation Cell of the Chandigarh police received a tip-off about the movement of three criminals near the bus stand here, said a police official.

Police Apprehend Suspected Gang Members

When the police team tried to apprehend them, the criminals opened fire. A bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a policeman and he escaped unhurt, said the official.

Three rounds were fired by the accused, the police said.

The criminals, who are suspected to be members of the Bambiha gang, were apprehended.

Three weapons have allegedly been recovered from their possession, said the police, adding that further investigation in the matter was underway.