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Chandigarh Police Arrest Three Suspected Gang Members After Firefight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 09:55 IST

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Three suspected members of the Bambiha gang were arrested in Chandigarh after a dramatic exchange of fire with police, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat organised crime.

Key Points

  • Three criminals arrested in Chandigarh after exchanging fire with police.
  • The criminals are suspected to be members of the Bambiha gang.
  • Police received a tip-off about the criminals' movement near the bus stand.
  • A policeman's bulletproof jacket was hit during the shootout, but he was unhurt.
  • Three weapons were allegedly recovered from the criminals.

Three criminals were arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Chandigarh, an official said on Tuesday.

The Operation Cell of the Chandigarh police received a tip-off about the movement of three criminals near the bus stand here, said a police official.

 

Police Apprehend Suspected Gang Members

When the police team tried to apprehend them, the criminals opened fire. A bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a policeman and he escaped unhurt, said the official.

Three rounds were fired by the accused, the police said.

The criminals, who are suspected to be members of the Bambiha gang, were apprehended.

Three weapons have allegedly been recovered from their possession, said the police, adding that further investigation in the matter was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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