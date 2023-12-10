News
Two shooters among 3 held in Chandigarh for Karni Sena chief's murder

Two shooters among 3 held in Chandigarh for Karni Sena chief's murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 10, 2023 09:15 IST
In a joint operation with the Rajasthan police, the Delhi police crime branch has arrested three men, including two shooters, from Chandigarh for their alleged involvement in the killing of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, officials said Sunday.

IMAGE: One of the accused in the Karni Sena chief's murder case being brought to the crime branch office of the Delhi police, in Delhi, December 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI on X

Gogamedi was gunned down in the living room of his house in Jaipur on December 5.

 

A CCTV footage had surfaced purportedly showing the assailants opening fire at Gogamedi.

The police had identified the two alleged killers as Rohit Rathore from Jaipur and Nitin Fauji from Haryana's Mahendragarh, and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

Delhi police sources on Sunday said a team of the crime branch in a joint operation with the Rajasthan police nabbed the duo from Chandigarh's Sector 22.

They were accompanied by one more associate, Udham Singh, who was also caught.

According to a police officer, the accused will be handed over to the Jaipur police for further interrogation.

An 11-member SIT was formed by the Rajasthan Police to nab the accused.

On Saturday, another man was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly contracting the shooters to kill Gogamedi.

According to the police, Ramveer Jat, one of the conspirators in the Gogamedi murder case, had prepared the groundwork for Fauji, his friend, in Jaipur ahead of the killing.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Gogamedi murder accused demanded Rs 1cr from trader
Why is Sanjay Leela Bhansali being targeted?
Contempt pleas against Karni Sena, 4 states for violence over Padmaavat
EPL PIX: Salah achieves milestone as Liverpool go top
England skipper praises bowlers; eyes series sweep
Harmanpreet admits faults as India concede T20 Series
Govt tweaks rules for Aadhaar enrollment
