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Three Children Drown In Dwarka Golf Course Pond

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 10:22 IST

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In a tragic incident in Dwarka, three children drowned in a pond at a golf course, prompting a police investigation to determine the circumstances and identify the victims.

Key Points

  • Three children drowned in a pond at a Dwarka golf course.
  • The children, aged 8-10, were found dead in the golf course pond.
  • Police suspect the children entered the pond to bathe.
  • Authorities are working to identify the deceased children and locate their families.

Three children aged between eight and 10 years drowned in a pond at a golf course in Dwarka's Sector 24 area on Thursday morning, police said.

Investigation Launched After Dwarka Drowning

Sector 23 police station received a PCR call regarding the incident at 7.07 am, following which a police team rushed to the spot. Other emergency services, including the fire brigade, were also alerted.

 

"Upon reaching the location, police found three children dead in a pond inside the golf course premises. The bodies were retrieved with the assistance of fire department personnel," a senior police officer said.

The children's clothes were found on the bank, indicating that they must have entered the pond to bathe, he said.

The identities of the deceased were yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report. Police said they are making efforts to identify the children and locate their families. So far, no missing complaints matching the description of the deceased have been reported in the area, officials said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Forensic teams have also been called to gather evidence from the spot, they said.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the drowning.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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