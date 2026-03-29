HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Tragedy in Yadgir: Four Children Drown in Farm Pond While Swimming

Tragedy in Yadgir: Four Children Drown in Farm Pond While Swimming

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 18:17 IST

x

A tragic incident in Karnataka's Yadgir district saw four young children drown in a farm pond while swimming, highlighting the critical importance of water safety awareness.

Key Points

  • Four children drowned in a farm pond in Naganur village, Surapura taluk, Yadgir district, Karnataka.
  • The children, aged between 6 and 11, entered the pond to swim on a school holiday.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic drowning incident.
  • The deceased have been identified as Kirana (6), Basamma (11), Sharath (6) and Hanumesh (7).

Four children drowned after entering a farm pond to swim in this district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Naganur village in Surapura taluk, under the jurisdiction of the Kembhavi police station. The deceased were identified as Kirana (6), Basamma (11), Sharath (6) and Hanumesh (7), police said.

 

According to the police, the children had gone to the pond as it was a school holiday.

"The children are believed to have entered the pond to swim and accidentally drowned. All four died on the spot," a police officer said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Woman, Three Children Die by Suicide in Well
Karnataka Woman, Three Children Die by Suicide in Well
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents
Sindhudurg: 8 Karnataka students on picnic drown in sea
Sindhudurg: 8 Karnataka students on picnic drown in sea
Five Odisha Students Drown in Koraput and Mayurbhanj Districts
Five Odisha Students Drown in Koraput and Mayurbhanj Districts
Three of a family drown, 4 missing in Maharashtra beach tragedy
Three of a family drown, 4 missing in Maharashtra beach tragedy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Shimmery Dress1:00

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Shimmery Dress

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet0:39

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet

Watch: Urvashi Stuns in a Chic Black Frock at the Airport0:58

Watch: Urvashi Stuns in a Chic Black Frock at the Airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO