Tragedy in Yadgir: Four Children Drown in Farm Pond While Swimming

A tragic incident in Karnataka's Yadgir district saw four young children drown in a farm pond while swimming, highlighting the critical importance of water safety awareness.

Key Points Four children drowned in a farm pond in Naganur village, Surapura taluk, Yadgir district, Karnataka.

The children, aged between 6 and 11, entered the pond to swim on a school holiday.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic drowning incident.

The deceased have been identified as Kirana (6), Basamma (11), Sharath (6) and Hanumesh (7).

Four children drowned after entering a farm pond to swim in this district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Naganur village in Surapura taluk, under the jurisdiction of the Kembhavi police station. The deceased were identified as Kirana (6), Basamma (11), Sharath (6) and Hanumesh (7), police said.

According to the police, the children had gone to the pond as it was a school holiday.

"The children are believed to have entered the pond to swim and accidentally drowned. All four died on the spot," a police officer said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, he added.