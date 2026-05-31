HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Three Held With Mephedrone, Firearm In Thane

Three Held With Mephedrone, Firearm In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 19:27 IST

x

Three individuals were arrested in Thane for possession of mephedrone and a firearm, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • Three individuals arrested in Thane for possession of mephedrone and a firearm.
  • 500 grams of mephedrone crystal powder seized, valued at Rs 70 lakh.
  • The arrests followed a tip-off about a drug deal near Old Kharegaon toll naka in Mumbra.
  • A country-made pistol and nine live cartridges were also recovered.
  • The accused have been remanded in police custody until June 2.

Three persons have been arrested with 500 grams of mephedrone (MD) crystal powder, valued at Rs 70 lakh in illicit markets, a country-made pistol, and nine live cartridges, Thane Police said on Sunday.

Drug Deal Interception

The crime branch unit-1 received a tip-off on May 27 about an MD drug deal near Old Kharegaon toll naka in Mumbra, and intercepted two scooters, according to an official release.

 

Seizure and Arrests

Police seized 500 grams of MD crystal powder from Rehman Abdul Khan, Siddhant Sanjay Tamboli, and Sahil Nasim Khan.

Legal Action

A case was registered at Kalwa police station under various sections of the NDPS Act, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Custody

The trio was remanded in police custody till June 2.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Thane Police Seize ₹22 Lakh Worth of Mephedrone, Two Arrested
Thane Police Seize ₹22 Lakh Worth of Mephedrone, Two Arrested
Thane Police Seize ₹4.12 Crore Worth of Mephedrone, Arrest Two
Thane Police Seize ₹4.12 Crore Worth of Mephedrone, Arrest Two
Three Arrested With Ganja Worth Rs 21.4 Lakh In Thane
Three Arrested With Ganja Worth Rs 21.4 Lakh In Thane
Police seize drugs worth Rs 37 cr, bust manufacturing unit near Mumbai; 7 held
Police seize drugs worth Rs 37 cr, bust manufacturing unit near Mumbai; 7 held
Mumbai Mephedrone Network Busted, Chemicals And Equipment Seized

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 2

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Pre-monsoon showers drench parts of Mumbai, suburbs1:05

Pre-monsoon showers drench parts of Mumbai, suburbs

TMC Kalyan Banerjee seen with heavy bandages on head after alleged attack0:12

TMC Kalyan Banerjee seen with heavy bandages on head...

On Camera: Kalyan Banerjee Attacked, Day After Abhishek Banerjee Assaulted1:13

On Camera: Kalyan Banerjee Attacked, Day After Abhishek...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO