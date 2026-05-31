Three Held With Mephedrone, Firearm In Thane

Three individuals were arrested in Thane for possession of mephedrone and a firearm, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Three individuals arrested in Thane for possession of mephedrone and a firearm.

500 grams of mephedrone crystal powder seized, valued at Rs 70 lakh.

The arrests followed a tip-off about a drug deal near Old Kharegaon toll naka in Mumbra.

A country-made pistol and nine live cartridges were also recovered.

The accused have been remanded in police custody until June 2.

Three persons have been arrested with 500 grams of mephedrone (MD) crystal powder, valued at Rs 70 lakh in illicit markets, a country-made pistol, and nine live cartridges, Thane Police said on Sunday.

Drug Deal Interception

The crime branch unit-1 received a tip-off on May 27 about an MD drug deal near Old Kharegaon toll naka in Mumbra, and intercepted two scooters, according to an official release.

Seizure and Arrests

Police seized 500 grams of MD crystal powder from Rehman Abdul Khan, Siddhant Sanjay Tamboli, and Sahil Nasim Khan.

Legal Action

A case was registered at Kalwa police station under various sections of the NDPS Act, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Custody

The trio was remanded in police custody till June 2.