Mumbai Mephedrone Network Busted, Chemicals And Equipment Seized

Mumbai police have successfully dismantled a mephedrone drug manufacturing network, seizing key chemicals and equipment, following an initial raid that led to multiple arrests and a significant drug seizure.

Key Points Mumbai police dismantle a mephedrone drug manufacturing network after a raid in Mira Road.

Chemicals and manufacturing equipment worth Rs 4 lakh seized from three locations in Mumbai.

The initial raid led to the arrest of 13 individuals and the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 2.66 crore.

Total haul in the case amounts to Rs 13.65 crore, including previous seizures of mephedrone.

A probe by the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police that began early last month into a mephedrone peddling network has resulted in the seizure of chemicals and manufacturing equipment from three spots in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Mephedrone Seizures and Arrests

The probe began on April 4 after a raid in Nayanagar area in Mira Road led to seizure of 1.324 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2.66 crore. It led to the arrest of 13 persons, including two women. Subsequent probe has resulted in Rs 13.61 crore worth of mephedrone being seized, as per MBVV police.

Details of the Equipment Seized

Addressing reporters on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode said chemicals and manufacturing equipment with a total value of Rs 4 lakh were seized from Saman Nagari and Azmi Nagar in Malwani and Mauje Manori in Gorai, all in Mumbai.

Chemicals and Equipment Recovered

"The items include 255 litres of medicinal chemicals, sodium hydroxide pellets, hydrochloric acetone, dichloromethane, melamine, chloroform, as well as specialized laboratory equipment such as heating mantles, flasks, recovery flasks, and addition pots. This takes the total haul in this case to Rs 13.65 crore," he said.