HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mumbai Mephedrone Network Busted, Chemicals And Equipment Seized

Mumbai Mephedrone Network Busted, Chemicals And Equipment Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 17:55 IST

Mumbai police have successfully dismantled a mephedrone drug manufacturing network, seizing key chemicals and equipment, following an initial raid that led to multiple arrests and a significant drug seizure.

Key Points

  • Mumbai police dismantle a mephedrone drug manufacturing network after a raid in Mira Road.
  • Chemicals and manufacturing equipment worth Rs 4 lakh seized from three locations in Mumbai.
  • The initial raid led to the arrest of 13 individuals and the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 2.66 crore.
  • Total haul in the case amounts to Rs 13.65 crore, including previous seizures of mephedrone.

A probe by the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police that began early last month into a mephedrone peddling network has resulted in the seizure of chemicals and manufacturing equipment from three spots in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Mephedrone Seizures and Arrests

The probe began on April 4 after a raid in Nayanagar area in Mira Road led to seizure of 1.324 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2.66 crore. It led to the arrest of 13 persons, including two women. Subsequent probe has resulted in Rs 13.61 crore worth of mephedrone being seized, as per MBVV police.

 

Details of the Equipment Seized

Addressing reporters on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode said chemicals and manufacturing equipment with a total value of Rs 4 lakh were seized from Saman Nagari and Azmi Nagar in Malwani and Mauje Manori in Gorai, all in Mumbai.

Chemicals and Equipment Recovered

"The items include 255 litres of medicinal chemicals, sodium hydroxide pellets, hydrochloric acetone, dichloromethane, melamine, chloroform, as well as specialized laboratory equipment such as heating mantles, flasks, recovery flasks, and addition pots. This takes the total haul in this case to Rs 13.65 crore," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra Police Arrest 10 In Drug Bust, Seize Crores Worth Of Mephedrone
Maharashtra Police Arrest 10 In Drug Bust, Seize Crores Worth Of Mephedrone
Thane Police Seize ₹4.12 Crore Worth of Mephedrone, Arrest Two
Thane Police Seize ₹4.12 Crore Worth of Mephedrone, Arrest Two
Police seize drugs worth Rs 37 cr, bust manufacturing unit near Mumbai; 7 held
Police seize drugs worth Rs 37 cr, bust manufacturing unit near Mumbai; 7 held
Guj ATS recovers MD drug, raw material worth Rs 479 cr after factory raid; 5 held
Guj ATS recovers MD drug, raw material worth Rs 479 cr after factory raid; 5 held
PG in chemistry, woman among 5 arrested in 700kg mephedrone bust near Mumbai
PG in chemistry, woman among 5 arrested in 700kg mephedrone bust near Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 2

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

webstory image 3

Mother India

VIDEOS

Suspects in Chandranath Rath murder case produced in Barasat District Court amid tight security2:49

Suspects in Chandranath Rath murder case produced in...

CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin0:45

CM Vijay meets former CM and DMK President MK Stalin

Watch! Narendra Modi Offers Special Prayers at Somnath Temple3:54

Watch! Narendra Modi Offers Special Prayers at Somnath...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO