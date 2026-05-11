Three Arrested With Hashish In Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Three individuals were arrested in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, after police seized 1.34 kg of hashish during a routine vehicle inspection, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three individuals arrested in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh for possession of 1.34 kg of hashish.

The arrests were made during a routine vehicle check near Defence Road, Kopra.

Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused are residents of the Churah area of Chamba district.

The police in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday arrested three persons after 1.34 kg of 'charas' (hashish) was recovered from their possession, an official said.

Hashish Seized During Routine Patrol

The police team was conducting routine patrolling and checking suspicious vehicles near Defence Road, Kopra, when they stopped two car -- an Alto and a Honda BR-V -- for inspection.

During a search, police recovered 1.34 kg of hashish from the accused in the vehicles, Superintendent of Police, Nurpur, Kulbhushan Verma said.

Legal Action and Investigation

Police has registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

All three have been taken into custody, and both vehicles have been impounded.

The accused were identified as Saif Ali (30), Abdullah (33) and Farooq (20), all residents of Churah area of Chamba district, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.