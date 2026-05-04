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Three Arrested In Hyderabad IPL Ticket Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 04, 2026 21:19 IST

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Three individuals have been arrested in Hyderabad for an IPL ticket fraud, accused of forging VVIP letterheads to obtain and sell high-value tickets.

Key Points

  • Three individuals were arrested in Hyderabad for selling IPL tickets obtained via forged VVIP/VIP letterheads.
  • The accused allegedly downloaded letterheads of VVIPs/VIPs, forged signatures, and submitted them to cricket associations to obtain high-value tickets.
  • Police seized IPL tickets valued at Rs 22,000 each, a four-wheeler, mobile phones, and forged letterheads.
  • The accused, hailing from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, aimed to make easy money through the IPL ticket scam.

Three persons were arrested here for trying to sell high-value IPL tickets which were procured allegedly by forging letterheads of VVIPs/VIPs, police said on Monday.

IPL Ticket Scam Uncovered

A police team on bandobust duty for an IPL match at RGI cricket stadium, Uppal, on Sunday received credible information that three persons were selling IPL tickets for high rates, a release from Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate said.

 

The police team reached the parking place of the stadium and noticed three persons trying to sell tickets and after searching them and their vehicle found five complimentary tickets, each valued at Rs 22,000.

Modus Operandi of the Accused

On further inquiry, the trio, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, revealed that they along with three other absconding accused from Tamil Nadu, hatched a plan to gain easy money and downloaded letterheads of various VVIPs/VIPs like Judges, Ministers and Governors.

The accused then submitted the "letterheads by forging" signatures of the VVIPs/VIPs to Hyderabad Cricket Association, and other Cricket Associations of different states, and got several high rate tickets and sold it for higher rates, police said.

Seized Items and Legal Action

Police seized one four-wheeler, five IPL tickets each valued at Rs 22,000, five mobile phones and five forged letterheads from the possession of the three accused, who were subsequently arrested.

A case under relevant sections of BNS was registered at Uppal Police Station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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