IPL Betting Racket Busted in Delhi: Four Arrested

Delhi Police cracked down on illegal IPL betting, arresting four individuals in Karol Bagh for their involvement in a betting racket during a Delhi vs. Gujarat match.

Photographs: BCCI

Key Points Four individuals have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly engaging in illegal betting on an IPL match.

The arrests followed a police raid in Karol Bagh, where the suspects were caught in the act.

Mobile phones used for placing and recording bets were seized as evidence.

The accused confessed to regularly participating in IPL betting using mobile phones, prompting further investigation.

Four people were apprehended for allegedly indulging in illegal betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, police here said on Friday.

The accused were caught while placing bets on a match between Delhi and Gujarat, they said.

Acting on specific information, a team conducted a raid at a premises in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on April 8 and found four men actively engaged in betting activities, a senior police officer said.

Two mobile phones used for placing and recording bets were seized from the spot. The accused have been identified as Himanshu (30), Aman Jain (34), Akash Garg (31) and Ashish Kumar (35).

Investigation Details

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had been regularly involved in IPL betting and used mobile phones. Further investigation is underway, he added.