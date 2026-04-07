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Bengaluru Police Crack Down on IPL Ticket Black Market, Arresting 11

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 19:40 IST

Bengaluru police have arrested 11 individuals for black marketing IPL tickets, seizing valuable evidence and vowing to monitor online platforms to prevent future illegal sales.

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police arrested 11 people for allegedly selling IPL tickets on the black market during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.
  • Authorities seized 28 IPL match tickets, 8 mobile phones, and WhatsApp screenshots used for illegal online ticket sales, valued at Rs 4.53 lakh.
  • The operation targeted individuals involved in black marketing tickets near M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with cases registered at Cubbon Park and Chamarajapet Police Stations.
  • Police are investigating further and will monitor social media and apps to prevent future black market activity.

Eleven persons have been arrested for allegedly black marketing tickets during the IPL Cricket match held in Bengaluru on April 5, police said on Tuesday.

A total of 28 IPL match tickets, 8 mobile phones, and WhatsApp screenshot printouts used for illegal online ticket sales, with a total value of Rs 4.53 lakh have been seized from them.

 

"The officers and staff of the Special Enquiry Squad of CCB conducted an operation on April 5 during the IPL T20 cricket match held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. During the operation, cases were registered against persons involved in black marketing of match tickets within the limits of Cubbon Park Police Station and Chamarajapet Police Station," the police said in a release.

A total of seven cases were registered, and 11 persons were apprehended, they said.

According to officials in Cubbon Park Police Station limits, 10 persons involved in black marketing of tickets were apprehended, and 7 mobile phones, 18 IPL tickets of various denominations, WhatsApp screenshot printouts used for online ticket sale attempts, have been recovered.

While in Chamarajapet Police Station limits, one person was apprehended, and from his possession one mobile phone, 10 IPL tickets of various denominations, WhatsApp screenshot printouts used for online ticket sale attempts have been recovered.

Cases have been registered against the accused at Cubbon Park and Chamarajapet Police Stations, and further investigation is in progress, police said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, speaking to reporters here said, "They used to purchase tickets at the online rate and used to black market them at a higher price... In the future, we will also be keeping watch on social media and apps that are there and take action against those involved."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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