Ahmedabad Police Crack Down on T20 World Cup Final Ticket Black-Marketing

Ahmedabad Police Crack Down on T20 World Cup Final Ticket Black-Marketing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 07, 2026 21:43 IST

Ahmedabad police have arrested two individuals for allegedly black-marketing tickets for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup final, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat illegal ticket sales.

Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Key Points

  • Ahmedabad police arrested two individuals for allegedly black-marketing tickets for the T20 World Cup final.
  • The suspects were caught selling tickets for three times the original price near Usmanpura locality.
  • Police seized eight tickets and are investigating whether a wider network is involved in the illegal activity.
  • Ahmedabad Police Commissioner warned of strict action against anyone involved in black-marketing of match tickets.

The Ahmedabad police have arrested two persons for allegedly black-marketing tickets for the high-stakes T20 World Cup final, scheduled for Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium here, officials said.

During surveillance near the Usmanpura locality, two suspicious individuals were searched, they said.

 

"Our team recovered eight match tickets from their possession. The duo had booked these tickets online in advance and were illegally selling them at three times the original price, demanding Rs 10,000 per ticket from fans," the crime branch said on Saturday.

The crime branch seized all tickets and initiated legal proceedings against both individuals. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether any wider network is involved in this illegal activity, it added.

Police Warning Against Ticket Black-Marketing

Speaking to the media earlier in the day, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik had said that strict action would be taken against those indulging in black marketing of match tickets.

"If any such activity comes to our attention, the police will file a case. We also have clear instructions from higher authorities to take immediate action against anyone involved in black marketing," he had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
